Cost, transparency questions fuel Kearns renewable energy program debate

KEARNS, Utah — Kearns residents are having debates over whether the city should opt into a renewable energy program, and it’s sparking broader questions about cost, transparency, and what the community might gain.

The program they’re discussing is the Community Clean Energy Program, a partnership between Rocky Mountain Power and Utah Renewable Communities. If Kearns decides to join, Rocky Mountain Power customers would automatically be enrolled at about $4 per month, with the option to opt out, according to the program’s website.

The Kearns City Council voted last week to opt out of the program. Mayor Jesse Valdez has since asked residents for feedback through a survey, as the city considers whether to reconsider before a June 2 deadline.

Some residents say they support the idea of clean energy but worry about the added charge and how the money would be used.

“People are very wary of new taxes and bills being levied on them without their knowledge or without being properly communicated,” Miranda Giles, a Kearns resident, said.

Giles said there’s little clarity about the specific benefits the community would receive, too.

“My concern as a resident is that I’m not seeing any accountability and no guarantees as far as I can tell from Rocky Mountain Power about what the community is going to receive in exchange for these funds.”

Other residents also raised questions about the long‑term impact on household budgets.

“Energy prices in our country are sky high right now, and though a $4 amount increase may not be much in the short term, in the long term it will add up,” resident Casey Saxton said during a council meeting on May 11.

Saxton also said he worries that not all residents are fully aware of the program and its implications.

“Personally, I think it’s unfair to the people who aren’t plugged in,” he said during the council meeting.

The city is expected to continue the discussion, with the option to revisit its decision before the June 2 deadline.

“I viewed this program as a tool for accountability, a way to ensure our collective size to demand Rocky Mountain Power build a local renewable infrastructure,” Valdez said in a YouTube video posted on the city’s channel. “My fear is that by opting out entirely, we remove an affordable option that simply does not exist for the average Kearns household.”