East Midvale Elementary celebrates student successes make them one Cool School

MIDVALE, Utah — Students at East Midvale Elementary are ending the school year on a high note after being named FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

"We have so many amazing activities for students throughout the entire year, and as you mentioned one of the fun things we get to do at the end of the year is celebrate kids," said Principal Amy Sandgren.

That celebration includes recognizing students for doing amazing things! Student Charlie Purdie was named AAA Safety Patroller of the Year for the Mountain West program.

"I wanted to do safety patrol here because I thought it was a fun new change, and I thought it would just be fun helping the kids learn," said Charlie.

Fifth-grade students were also recognized at an assembly that showcased the elementary students' accomplishments one last time before heading to middle school.

Parents joined in on the celebration as "soaring eagle" awards and more were presented.

"I feel super great," said fifth-grade student Blake, who was recognized with a student council award. "I feel very confident about myself going into sixth grade."

As a Title I school, East Midvale Elementary also provides important resources to students and families beyond the classroom, including access to summer meal programs.

"Summer Feed is a government program, and these kids are going to get all the nutrition they need," explained one school lunch advisor.

School secretary Charlotte "Char" Graham has spent 47 years at East Midvale Elementary, and it's safe to say she has made an impact on the community for generations! She's even teaching some of the grandkids of former students.

"I first started when my son started kindergarten here," Graham explained. "I was volunteering so much they said why don't you come over and actually work here so I started then."

Our morning at East Midvale Elementary ended inside the school's "Dojo Store" — a reward system where students earn points for positive behavior and redeem them for prizes every other week.

To help support the Dojo Store and continued growth of East Midvale Elementary, Granite Credit Union presented the school with a donation.

"We're so excited to recognize you as our Cool School of the Week, and help continue to fund the Dojo Store," said Spencer Carver with Granite Credit Union. "This is absolutely awesome what you're doing for these kids here."

Principal Sandgren was excited to accept the donation and said it would make a meaningful difference for students.

"Granite Credit Union, we can't say enough thanks," she said. "Our students really love the prizes that they get to earn, and we really appreciate you thank you so much."