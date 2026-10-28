MAGNA, Ut. — A longtime resource for families in Magna is leaving its current location after years of providing food, clothing, and other essentials to the community.

Magna FACT says it will close its current location indefinitely on November 1.

The organization, which was founded in 2001 and has operated out of the building for over 10 years, says it is now looking for a new place to call home.

—Magna food pantry to close longtime location, continue services at park—

Magna food pantry to close longtime location, continue services at park

Founder Kathy Webb says the building’s owner decided to sell the building.

There have also been some ongoing challenges at the location.

There is little parking along Main Street, and volunteers say people coming for food sometimes park wherever they can.

The Unified Police Department said that has led to complaints and repeated police calls.

Magna FACT serves about 125 people a day, four days a week. The organization offers everything from food and clothing to household items and backpacks.

In the meantime, starting November 1, Magna FACT volunteers are planning to serve the community at a park near 9150 West 2280 South in Magna until they find a new building.

For years, volunteers like Bruce Butterfield and Kaylyn Cook have helped keep Magna FACT moving, picking up food, delivering it and getting it into the hands of families who need it.

“It’s gonna hurt if we don’t have a pantry out here. It’ll hurt a lot of people,” Butterfield said while outside of the pantry.

“They rely on us,” Cook added.

Magna resident Jack Nielsen, who has called the community home for 55 years, is reflecting on what the change could mean for people who rely on the organization.

“Without them, what’s going to happen? God, I don’t know. I hate to think that people’s needs aren’t going to be met,” Nielsen said.

Volunteers hope the community they have supported over the years can now help them find a new home.

“It’s gonna take a lot of people together to make that happen,” Butterfield said.

