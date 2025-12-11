How Roy High School's teen center and unified sports help students' pride shine

ROY, Utah — When we walked inside Roy High School this morning, it was clear why the students call themselves Royals. The energy, pride, and black and gold inside the building made everyone feel like royalty, which is part of the reason Roy High is FOX 13 News' Cool School of the Week.

"I love Roy High because there are so many different people that come here," said Student Body Officer Ruby. "It's so diverse, and there's something for everyone to do."

Inside Roy High, you'll see pillars with the writing, "We R One," but for students, those words are more than just a motto.

"Everything we do here at Roy High is to include everybody," said SBO President Aaron. "We are one — that's what we stand for."

Student groups across the school have also taken initiatives to promote a sense of belonging. One of those groups is Latinos in Action, where students learn more about their culture, future opportunities, and service, and also teach others.

"We strive to make sure everyone feels belonging. Our theme this year is actually you belong, and we try to make sure everyone lives that out," said the Latinos in Action President.

One of Roy High's standout features is its Teen Center, a space designed to support students who may need extra care, resources, or just a safe space to be. The Teen Center has a community food pantry, snacks, showers, washing machines, a kitchen, and more.

"It's also just a safe space for them to be if they don't have somewhere else they can go," said Ally, a student at Roy High.

The school also shines in inclusive athletics. Through Unified Sports, students across different schools come together for Special Olympics-style competitions, and for many of the competitors, basketball is their favorite sport. When asked his favorite part about basketball, student-athlete Ian didn't hesitate to say, "three pointers!"

Cheerleaders and other athletes also shared their love of performing for their teams and maintaining positive energy on and off the court. At the end of the morning, Taylor Mahe from Granite Credit Union joined the celebration to present Roy High with a special donation for the Teen Center, recognizing the school's dedication to creating a supportive environment for students.

"This will help buy food, it will help support all the families, have snacks for all the kids, we go through a lot of snacks," said Natalie East with the Teen Center.

If you want Fox 13 News to highlight a school in your community, send an email to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.