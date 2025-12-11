Financial expert says you can change spending habits with the right mindset and planning

SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever said, "I am just a spender"? You notice overspending habits in yourself and almost settle for That's just the way you are.

We all have different personalities, behaviors, upbringings, financial situations, and hobbies, and that's a good thing. The way you spend money can be a very personal choice, but if you don't like your habits when it comes to cash, don't think you can't change.

Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union says choosing not to spend on something, or maybe just spending not as much, is something we all can do. "When you say I'm just a spender, I don't know how to save. You're defeating the purpose. That's a self-fulfilling prophecy. But think about what savings is going to do for you. Saving is going to give you confidence. It's going to build wealth in the future, but it also brings peace of mind. And so if you want that peace of mind, declutter your areas of spending and save a little bit," Nellis said.

If you want some help in a savings plan, debt consolidation, opening up a savings account, or some sort of CD or IRA, don't overlook the experts at your own bank or credit union.

Often times if you have an account at the institution, you can sit down with a financial counselor free of charge to go over your specific situation and create a plan to start saving smarter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.