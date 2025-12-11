What does Trump's executive order on AI regulation mean for Utah? 

SALT LAKE CITY — Since the AI boom began, Utah has continually been at the forefront of regulating the burgeoning industry. The state was the first in the U.S. to have an office for AI policy, regulation, and innovation, along with establishing the Utah Artificial Intelligence Policy Act, which attempts to put liability for the use of AI that violates consumer protection laws

So when President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would sign an executive order to provide regulation standards for the artificial intelligence industry, many are wondering what it will mean for the state.

Matthew Tokson, a law professor and AI expert at the University of Utah, said it’s unclear to what extent this executive order will actually block legislation. He said some states might respond by getting rid of their law, and then others might just ignore it and continue regulating it themselves.

“The idea being that they want to deregulate AI and have a uniform approach to AI across the United States,” Tokson explained. “That way, AI companies don’t have to comply with 50 different state laws, but it’s a bit controversial, especially for states who do want to regulate AI.”

Tokson believes the intent of the executive order appears to direct the Department of Justice to sue state law to overturn those laws and remove roadblocks for AI developers.

“I think that in practice it will be more of a directive to DOJ personnel that says try to overturn these laws,” he said. “There’s also going to be a directive that says don’t give the rural broadband funds to states that have any AI regulation whatsoever, but the rural broadband funds aren’t necessarily a huge pot of money."