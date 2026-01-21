New Japan-inspired underground experience in Salt Lake City reimagines the escape room

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a ticket to Japan hiding beneath Salt Lake City.

Himitsu Station is a new underground immersive experience that’s redefining what an escape room can be.

“We were inspired by Akihabara Station, which is a real place in Japan,” creator Jaysen Batchelor said. “It’s a train station that has an underground marketplace beneath the actual train station itself.”

The hour-long experience follows an original storyline written by Batchelor himself, in which guests stumble into a train station that’s actually a gateway to another world.

“Once you get into the spirit realm, you learn humans haven’t been in the spirit realm for a very long time, and so they’re kind of surprised that you’re there,” Batchelor said. "And so to get out, you have to collect a bunch of things called soul coins."

The creators spent more than a year and a half building the experience, filling it with authentic props sourced from Japan, local thrift stores and online marketplaces. From hyper-realistic sets to authentic props, co-owner Destiny Batchelor says they’re breaking the escape room status quo. Unlike traditional experiences, there’s no countdown clock.

“We’re really pushing the boundaries of what you can actually do in the escape room industry by taking away the timer, by adding more story, by adding more when it comes to the environment," she said.

Even the name “Himitsu” holds a meaning. Himitsu is Japanese for “secret,” and Himitstu station has quite a few, all to make a lasting impression on guests.

“Make them feel like they’re in a magical place where they can relax and let loose and just let that inner child explore and be childlike again,” Destiny said.

Himitsu Station is open Thursday through Sunday. More information can be found on their Instagram page: himitsustation.