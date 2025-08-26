New Utah law requires firearm safety education for K-12 students

SALT LAKE CITY — A new law requiring gun safety lessons in elementary, middle, and high schools is now in effect. That means for the 2025-2026 school year, public schools in Utah must offer this curriculum.

House Bill 104 was passed during the 2025 legislative session. It requires school districts to provide firearm safety courses to students at least three times between kindergarten and grade six, once in middle school, and once in high school, for a total of at least five times between kindergarten and grade 12.

“One of our standards is making healthy decisions and practicing decision-making skills in safety situations,” said Susan Marshall, secondary health specialist for the Granite School District.

Marshall says the district already offers this type of lesson to middle and high school students. It will be added to health lessons in 1st, 3rd, and 5th grades this school year. “We started vetting information ourselves, and we will provide them with an age-appropriate video to show with their annual safety programs,” Marshall said.

The district currently shows a video offered by the Utah Attorney General’s office to older students.

Watch: Gun safety video provided by Utah Attorney General's office

Marshall was clear that the district will not be teaching students about the safe use of firearms. Instead, students will be presented with information on what to do if they encounter a gun at home, school, or while in public.

“Having them prepared with skills or the resources and decision-making tools they might need to handle it in the safest way possible is huge,” she said.

Every school district has the flexibility to present the lessons in a way that best fits the needs of its community. Parents who wish to have their children excluded from these lessons are encouraged to talk to their teachers.