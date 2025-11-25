Salt Lake City International Airport expects surge in holiday travelers

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City International Airport is preparing for an increase in travelers through the Thanksgiving Day weekend. SLC International said the biggest travel day is prior to Thanksgiving Day, and they’re expecting upwards of 30,000 passengers to go through screening and arrive.

They encourage passengers to arrive early — about two hours before domestic flights and about three hours before international flights. It’s essential to bring your Real ID or an acceptable alternative form of identification, such as a passport.

Another important tip is to book parking early before you head to the airport or order your ride share the night before your flight. SLC is having holiday performers on Wednesday, from jazz music to guitar players, as a way of creating a calming travel environment.

Lynette Rupprecht is traveling through SLC International and said after the government shutdown, she’s looking forward to a less anxious travel experience. She said it’s paid off for her to get to the airport as early as possible.

“I packed really light so that way I didn’t have to worry about checking bags or anything, and I got here really early,” she said.

Airport officials also encourage people to check their airline’s app for any updates on the flights.