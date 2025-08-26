One resident and six officers injured in fire that destroyed Eagle Mountain apartments

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Seven people are injured following an early morning fire at an Eagle Mountain apartment complex. What caused the fire is under investigation.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, they were called to the apartment complex at 8043 North Ridge Loop East just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they say they found significant fire coming from the building.

Crews also were alerted that someone was trapped on the third floor of the apartment building. Rescuers were able to find the resident, who was unconscious inside of a closet. According to first responders, that victim was taken by helicopter to a local hospital due to the burns they sustained.

Six officers who responded to the scene also had to be treated on-site for smoke-related issues. No other injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials say the third floor of the apartment complex is being considered lost. The first and second floors also have significant damage from smoke and water.

The Red Cross and Eagle Mountain City are helping those who were displaced.