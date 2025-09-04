Second E-Scooter battery fire in 3 months has Washington Terrace officials urging caution

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — An apartment fire in Weber County Tuesday night is putting the spotlight on e-scooter safety. Fire officials say a scooter left charging inside a unit sparked a blaze Tuesday night, forcing neighbors out.

It’s the second scooter-related fire in Washington Terrace in just three months, according to fire officials.

Fire Marshal Clayton Peterson says crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of smoke pouring from the second floor of a single-complex apartment building.

Firefighters found the living room of one unit on fire. Peterson says the blaze was caused by a scooter battery malfunctioning while charging. Investigators believe the charger may have been faulty, incompatible, or off-brand.

Ben Archer, owner of Archer’s Bikes, says he’s not surprised. "If you don't really know what you're doing, mixing and matching can be a deadly combination," Archer told FOX 13 News.

Archer says one of the biggest issues he sees is customers trying to save money by using cheaper or second-hand chargers. "Buy a new scooter, don't buy it second hand unless you have very high confidence in the source," he said. "Make sure the charger matches the manufacturer. Read the booklet that comes with it."

Another common mistake? Plugging scooters in and leaving them charging overnight. "You get home from a long day at work, you plug it in, you go to bed," Archer said. "That is a huge problem."

Beyond the fire danger, Matt Child, CEO of Utah Independent Agents, says renters could face financial risks if something like this happens. "You're liable to that property owner as well as potentially to the neighbors," Child said. "Sit down with your insurance agent and say, 'Alright, I'm going to be renting a place — what kind of coverage differences do I need?"

No injuries were reported, but residents from the affected unit are displaced.

"Don't cut corners when it comes to this stuff because the consequences are pretty dire," Archer said.