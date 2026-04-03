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Shrimp scampi pasta recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Shrimp Scampi Pasta1
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Smith's Chef Jeff serves up a delicious shrimp scampi pasta.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Olive oil (as needed)
  • Zest and juice of 4 lemons (about 1 cup juice)
  • 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
  • 6 sprigs thyme
  • 1 cup dry sherry
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube, crumbled
  • 2 sticks cold butter, cubed
  • 1 lb cooked pasta of choice
  • Parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

  1. Pat shrimp dry and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Once the pan is hot, add shrimp in a single layer and cook 2–3 minutes without flipping, until browned.
  4. Flip shrimp and cook for about 30 seconds more, then remove from pan.
  5. Add garlic and thyme to the pan and cook for about 30 seconds.
  6. Add dry sherry and bouillon cube. Bring to a boil and reduce by half.
  7. Add lemon zest and juice and bring back to a boil.
  8. Stir in cubed butter until melted and sauce is emulsified.Turn off the heat.
  9. Season to taste, then add shrimp back to the pan.
  10. Serve over cooked pasta and garnish with parsley.Enjoy!

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