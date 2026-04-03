Shrimp scampi pasta recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff serves up a delicious shrimp scampi pasta.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil (as needed)
- Zest and juice of 4 lemons (about 1 cup juice)
- 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
- 6 sprigs thyme
- 1 cup dry sherry
- 1 chicken bouillon cube, crumbled
- 2 sticks cold butter, cubed
- 1 lb cooked pasta of choice
- Parsley, for garnish
Instructions:
- Pat shrimp dry and season with salt and pepper.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once the pan is hot, add shrimp in a single layer and cook 2–3 minutes without flipping, until browned.
- Flip shrimp and cook for about 30 seconds more, then remove from pan.
- Add garlic and thyme to the pan and cook for about 30 seconds.
- Add dry sherry and bouillon cube. Bring to a boil and reduce by half.
- Add lemon zest and juice and bring back to a boil.
- Stir in cubed butter until melted and sauce is emulsified.Turn off the heat.
- Season to taste, then add shrimp back to the pan.
- Serve over cooked pasta and garnish with parsley.Enjoy!