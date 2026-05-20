Hantavirus explained: What Utah residents should know about the cruise ship outbreak and local risks

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has raised concerns among Utah residents, with 3 Utahns currently in quarantine following exposure. Dr. Mike Woodruff of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says the situation is being closely monitored, and the risk to the general public remains low.

Hantavirus is a respiratory virus most commonly contracted by breathing in dust contaminated with rodent urine or feces. It can cause lung inflammation and, in some cases, death. However, the strain linked to the cruise ship outbreak is the Andes virus, a person-to-person transmissible variant.

Watch: Health officials confirm 3 Utahns exposed to hatavirus

Health officials confirm 3 Utahns exposed to hantavirus, now in isolation

"Hantavirus is very different from coronavirus. It's a respiratory virus that we usually get from rodent urine or rodent feces that we breathe into our lungs, causes inflammation, and can actually then be fatal. But there is a strain, and this is the one that's on the cruise ship, it's called the Andes virus, and it's transmitted person to person," Woodruff said.

Hantavirus infections are rare in the United States, with only about 30 cases reported nationwide each year. Cases are concentrated primarily in the western U.S.

"It's really rare, actually. We only get about 30 cases a year across the entire US. It's mostly in the western US, and this is usually the scenario — we're cleaning out a garage, we're sweeping up dust, and we breathe in that dust, and it has the virus in it," Woodruff said.

For those concerned about exposure, Woodruff recommends specific precautions when working in areas where rodent droppings may be present.

"The best thing you can do is if you are doing something outside where you're kicking up dust and you see that there are droppings from a rodent, either a mouse or a rat, you spray those down with a dilute bleach solution, and you actually don't sweep it. You use a paper towel to clean it up, and you wear a mask and gloves," Woodruff said.

The 3 Utahns exposed on the cruise ship are currently in quarantine. Woodruff noted that the virus has a lengthy incubation period spanning several weeks, but said the response from health officials has been reassuring.

"Those people are being watched carefully. We know who they all are, and we can keep a close eye on them and test them if they develop symptoms. So that's going to keep a lid on this thing," Woodruff said.

While hantavirus is drawing attention, Woodruff urged Utah residents to also focus on a more immediate local health concern.

"I think your time is probably better spent reading about and learning about measles, which actually, Utah is leading the nation right now in cases, and just learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from measles," Woodruff said.

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