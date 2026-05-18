BBQ pulled chicken sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff

Is it even summer if you can't smell the BBQ? Well, Smith's Chef Jeff is here to give us what we need to fill that craving.

Ingredients – Chicken

• 4–5 chicken breasts

• 1 cup chicken stock or broth

• 1/2 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp paprika

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 2 cups BBQ sauce

• 1/2 onion, grated

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Ingredients – Coleslaw

• 16 oz bag coleslaw mix

• 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 3/4 tsp salt

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp celery seeds

To Serve

• Buns, as needed

Instructions

Add broth, spices, BBQ sauce, onion, brown sugar, and Worcestershire to a pot over medium heat. Stir and bring to a simmer.

Add chicken breasts, cover, and simmer 4 minutes. Flip and simmer another 4 minutes.

Remove chicken to a plate. Increase heat to medium-high and let sauce reduce while you shred the chicken.

Shred chicken using two forks or your hands.

Return chicken to the sauce and cook 4-5 more minutes until fully cooked and coated.

Mix coleslaw dressing ingredients in a large bowl. Add coleslaw mix and toss to combine.

Serve pulled chicken on buns topped with coleslaw.