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BBQ pulled chicken sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff

BBQ pulled chicken sandwich with Smith's Chef Jeff
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Is it even summer if you can't smell the BBQ? Well, Smith's Chef Jeff is here to give us what we need to fill that craving.

Ingredients – Chicken

• 4–5 chicken breasts

• 1 cup chicken stock or broth

• 1/2 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp paprika

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 2 cups BBQ sauce

• 1/2 onion, grated

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Ingredients – Coleslaw

• 16 oz bag coleslaw mix

• 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 3/4 tsp salt

• 1 tsp onion powder

• 1/2 tsp celery seeds

To Serve

• Buns, as needed

Instructions

Add broth, spices, BBQ sauce, onion, brown sugar, and Worcestershire to a pot over medium heat. Stir and bring to a simmer.

Add chicken breasts, cover, and simmer 4 minutes. Flip and simmer another 4 minutes.

Remove chicken to a plate. Increase heat to medium-high and let sauce reduce while you shred the chicken.

Shred chicken using two forks or your hands.

Return chicken to the sauce and cook 4-5 more minutes until fully cooked and coated.

Mix coleslaw dressing ingredients in a large bowl. Add coleslaw mix and toss to combine.

Serve pulled chicken on buns topped with coleslaw.

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