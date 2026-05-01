Springtime stuffed chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff

We are getting into the spring feeling with Smith's Chef Jeff and his delicious springtime stuffed chicken recipe.
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 8 slices of prosciutto
- 4 slices of brie cheese
- 16 asparagus spears, trimmed
- Olive oil, as needed
- 3 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tbsp honey
- Chopped parsley (for garnish)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F
- Carefully slice a pocket into each chicken breast, cutting horizontally without cutting all the way through. Season with salt and pepper
- Stuff each chicken breast with 4 asparagus spears and 1 slice of brie wrapped in 2 slices of prosciutto
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Sear chicken top side down for 4-6 minutes until golden. Flip. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake 10-15 minutes. Remove
- In the same pan, melt butter. Add shallot and cook 2 minutes, then add garlic and cook another minute. Add heavy cream, lemon juice, and honey. Simmer about 5 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Serve chicken with sauce and garnish with parsley.