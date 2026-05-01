Springtime stuffed chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff

We are getting into the spring feeling with Smith's Chef Jeff and his delicious springtime stuffed chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

8 slices of prosciutto

4 slices of brie cheese

16 asparagus spears, trimmed

Olive oil, as needed

3 tbsp butter

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 small shallot, minced

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp honey

Chopped parsley (for garnish)

Instructions: