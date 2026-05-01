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Springtime stuffed chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff

Springtime stuffed chicken with Smith's Chef Jeff
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We are getting into the spring feeling with Smith's Chef Jeff and his delicious springtime stuffed chicken recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 4 chicken breasts
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 8 slices of prosciutto
  • 4 slices of brie cheese
  • 16 asparagus spears, trimmed
  • Olive oil, as needed
  • 3 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • Chopped parsley (for garnish)

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F
  2. Carefully slice a pocket into each chicken breast, cutting horizontally without cutting all the way through. Season with salt and pepper
  3. Stuff each chicken breast with 4 asparagus spears and 1 slice of brie wrapped in 2 slices of prosciutto
  4. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Sear chicken top side down for 4-6 minutes until golden. Flip. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake 10-15 minutes. Remove
  5. In the same pan, melt butter. Add shallot and cook 2 minutes, then add garlic and cook another minute. Add heavy cream, lemon juice, and honey. Simmer about 5 minutes until slightly thickened.
  6. Serve chicken with sauce and garnish with parsley.

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