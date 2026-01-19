Utahns honor MLK Day with volunteer events, acts of service

SALT LAKE CITY — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is known as a “day on, not a day off” as people across the country serve their communities in different ways.

Utah leads the country in volunteerism. In 2023, more than 1.2 million Utahns volunteered through an organization, while more than 1.7 million helped their neighbors informally, according to UServe Utah.

In Ogden, the non-profit Blue Star Families of Utah is inviting people to lend a helping hand at the Homeless Veterans Fellowship. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., they’ll be organizing and cleaning. They’re also asking people to donate books, puzzles, and books.

Marcie Valdez, the executive director of Blue Star Families, said their mission is to support and strengthen the veteran community. “The men who are in this program served our country, and they need and deserve our support,” she said. “We’re so excited to be here at the Homeless Veterans Fellowship. If you’re free, come on down.”

Valdez added that if you don't have time to volunteer, they are always accepting donations like coats, backpacks, wallets, key rings, and food. You can find more information here.

There are more opportunities to volunteer on this day of service around the Beehive State.

BYU is hosting a community outreach day with service projects and ending with a Walk of Life. The walk begins at 6:00 p.m., but all the day's events can be found here.

The University of Utah is hosting MLK week with the theme, "The Time Is Always Right to Do What Is Right." You can find all the events the school is hosting through the link here.

Utah State University is also celebrating with a day of service, complete with a community gathering at the Utah State Capitol and a community choir concert. You can find more details here.