Why a Utah County school became a shark tank

VINEYARD, Utah — Interactive learning helps students grow their creativity while building confidence. Every winter, Franklin Discovery Academy turns into a “shark tank.”

Just like the popular TV show, groups of students develop an idea, craft a pitch, and make a presentation to local entrepreneurs. “I’m really nervous, but I am really excited,” said 5th-grade student Ledger Olsen before his presentation. “I hope we get a deal.”

“It’s a little nervous having a whole bunch of people look at you,” said fellow group member Gavin Riding.

Gavin and Ledger’s group developed an idea for a sprinkler system that can be installed on the outside of a roof to help prevent fires. The students built a prototype connected to a hose to demonstrate how it would work. “I am nervous that something bad might happen because we are running a hose through here,” Gavin said.

However, the group’s presentation was completed without any malfunctions or disasters. In fact, two of the Utah county entrepreneurs who played the role of sharks offered the team a deal. “The joy is in the journey for these kids. They are honing into something they find interesting and they are able to be creative,” said literacy teacher Jamie Sarmiento. “We tend to underestimate the abilities of elementary-aged children a lot. Opportunities like this are so important to them.”

“Shark Tank Day” is one of the most anticipated on this campus that encourages students to be creative. Students learn to develop ideas, public speaking and presentation skills, and teamwork. “If you have the right people in your group you can accomplish almost anything,” Gavin said.

And that attitude allowed Gavin, Ledger, and their group to end their presentation with a proud statement after choosing an offer – “You have a deal!”