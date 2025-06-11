Celebrating Kustom Kulture: The Rat Fink Reunion draws fans from around the world to Utah

MANTI, Utah — On 400 East in Manti, there is what looks like a normal house from the front, but in the backyard, there's something iconic you wouldn't expect—the Rat Fink Museum and, this June weekend, The Rat Fink Reunion. All are based around a hand-drawn character of a green, gritty rat that transcends generations.

"He said he got the idea from Disney and all of that, so I just thought it was really cool," said 13-year-old Rat Fink artist, Gage Almberg.

Since the 1950s, Ed "Big Daddy" Roth and his rat fink character have been Kustom Kulture icons. "He inspired me to be a car builder, and I did that for 40 years, my shop is still going," said Rat Fink TV Producer, Larry Roberts. "My son had taken over the shop, and we build high-end show cars."

Ed Roth passed away in 2001, but his legacy lives on in the backyard of his Manti home. Ed's wife, Trixie, and his kids have carried on the Rat Fink tradition by creating the Rat Fink Museum, attending car shows, and once a year, hosting The Rat Fink Reunion.

"Manti was a quiet place, he could get away and get into his mad scientist garage and have some peace and quiet," said Cody Braithwaite, Ed and Trixie's son. "He loved our mama so much, and he did ask her, 'Will you please help keep this dream alive? ' and I know he's really happy with all the love and energy she puts into it."

Every year, fans from around the world gather in Manti to celebrate cars, art, and "Big Daddy." This year, a couple of the artists travelled from as far as France to witness the spectacular. "We almost call it a Rat Fink family reunion, there's a car show, but it's not just a car show, there's an art show, but it's not just an art show," Braithwaite said.

From pristine hot rods to gritty hand-drawn icons, Ed "Big Daddy" Roth's legacy keeps cruisin'. "These artists are phenomenal and they are teaching the next generation of pin stripers, painters, and car enthusiasts, and it is wonderful," Braithwaite said.

The Rat Fink Reunion is open to the public year-round when Trixie is in town. The hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.