Here's the plan to get all Utahns involved in the 2034 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — This week's visit to Salt Lake City by the International Olympic Committee is offering a glimpse at some of the ideas local organizers are considering to make the 2034 Games accessible to all Utahns.

One of the challenges for the local bid committee is how will the next Winter Olympics in the Beehive State will be different as they hope to better the 2002 experience.

One way is through a campaign called "Project 29," which will be an effort to get youth involved from all corners of the state.

"We have 29 counties in Utah, so how can we bring sport and the Olympic and Paralympic values to all of our youth in those different 29 counties," asked Catherine Raney-Norman, Chairwoman of the local committee.

The question was posed at a roundtable discussion at the Eccles Theater and featured members of both the bid committee and IOC.



"We need to look at how we can invest earlier and try to bring [youth] along on this journey," added Raney-Norman.

While all the Olympic venues are located in northern Utah, the "Project 29" initiative would invest in children across the entire state, and one avenue to do that is through schools.

"How can we put together programs that supplement what's already being taught in schools in a way that connects to the games and particularly to the international community?" asked Fraser Bullock, the CEO of the local bid committee.

A focus of the Olympic movement is uniting people from different corners of the world, and while still in the planning stages, "Project 29" would take that concept to the state level.

Often times, many residents in rural Utah feel left out, but the new initiative seems like it tries to get everyone involved.

"We want [rural residents] involved. We absolutely want them involved," answered Raney-Norman. "When I look at some of my former teammates in speedskating, a winter sport, Erin Jackson is from Florida. Who would have thought a girl from Florida would be winning medals in a winter sport? As iI shared this morning, sport is for all."

Because today's youth will be leaders and Olympic athletes by the time the 2034 Games begin, the bid committee is focused on finding ways to get kids excited about next decade's Olympics.

"Youth are our future. How can we continue to uplift them and provide them with opportunities? To me, that's part of us being good stewards of the games and being good stewards of their hopes and dreams," Raney-Norman said.

Although "Project 29" is still in the planning phase, it is an example that members of the local committee are trying to think outside the box. To be inclusive and creative, and show the IOC how another Olympics in Utah can go beyond what was accomplished in 2002.