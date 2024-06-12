IOC Future Host Commission formally recommends Salt Lake City for 2034 Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY — The International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission has officially recommended Salt Lake City be selected to stage the 2034 Winter Games.

At a news conference Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland, commission chair Karl Stoss made the announcement.

The move cements what Utah leaders suspected when the commission left our state after visiting venues as part of their site selection process — they were impressed with Salt Lake City, Park City and surrounding areas.

"I think Salt Lake City would be ready to start the Olympic Games tomorrow," Stoss told reporters.

Salt Lake City is expected to formally be awarded the Games in the days leading up to the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris later this summer.

