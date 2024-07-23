Party here and watch Utah's pitch to bring the Olympics back to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Since we all can't travel to Paris to watch Salt Lake City's final pitch to bring the Winter Olympics back to the Wasatch Front, the party is coming to Utah.

A massive watch party, or because of the time difference... sleepover... is being held to allow Utahns to come together as one and watch the city's presentation and ensuing IOC vote that will hopefully end with the Winter Olympics returning to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2002.

Starting at 2:30 a.m., the overnight party is set for Washington Square in front of the Salt Lake City and County Building downtown. People can gather to watch the presentation on big screens throughout the park, as well as hear from local athletes and leaders.

Food trucks will also be on hand for late night snacks or early breakfasts, as well as a drone show once the expected good news arrives.

"We are planning to channel some extra state pride and we're going to party like it's 2002 right here in Washington Square," exclaimed Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall when the plans were announced.

SLC SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



2:30 a.m. - Start time of SLC-UT 2034 presentation

3:35 a.m. - Election with announcement of 2034 Winter Olympics host

5:00 a.m. - Drone Show

5:30 a.m. - Celebratory exchange between Paris and Salt Lake City

The 2002 Olympics cauldron, which currently sits outside Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus, will also be lit at 4 a.m. to officially welcome the Games back to Salt Lake City. The flame will also be seen between 6-11 p.m. Wednesday.

For those who are late risers, an afternoon party is scheduled to take place at Utah Olympic Park in Park City, one of the epicenters of activity during the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the party will feature live music, food vendors, children's activities, face painting, and Olympian and Paralympian meet and greets. The Flying Ace All-Stars will also put on a Freestyle Show at 6:30 p.m.

While all are welcome at the Park City party, it is a car-free event with free transportation via shuttle service from Woodward, the Canyons Cabriolet Lot and Richardson Flat, as well as an on-site bike valet.

PARK CITY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

