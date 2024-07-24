Salt Lake City makes its pitch to host 2034 Winter Olympics

PARIS — Like an alpine skier in the gate ahead of a final run, or a skater set to take the ice for their free skate program, the time has arrived for the local bid committee looking to bring the 2034 Winter Olympics back to Utah to make its final pitch.

After nearly 10 years of build up and preparation, the delegation representing Salt Lake City will make its final presentation to the general assembly of the International Olympic Committee at a meeting in Paris ahead of Friday's start of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

After the presentation, all IOC members of will cast their votes to decide whether the Games will return to the Wasatch Front for the first time since the hugely successful 2002 Winter Olympics.

The awarding of the Games to Salt Lake City is considered to be a mere formality as Utah has been been the front-runner, and seemingly only competitor, to receive the competition. The city's bid has been admired worldwide, especially because of it being privately-funded and the lack of need for any new venues.

During a IOC visit to Salt Lake City and surrounding areas in April, committee members were ecstatic over the bid design and willingness to host the Games once again.

Made up of local politicians and athletes, over 100 people made up the delegation that traveled to Paris from Utah tah for the final presentation, which will be made by just a handful of representatives and will include a specially produced video that highlights all the area has to offer now and in 10 years when the Games actually begin.