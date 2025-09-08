Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 unveils fundraising initiative for sport, community causes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah as a whole can already be described as a gold medal winner, even years away from the Winter Olympics returning to Salt Lake City in 2034.

The Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 Organizing Committee announced the Podium34 fundraising initiative, which has brought together philanthropic families from around the state, as well as several nonprofit organizations, in hopes of raising $300 million.

As of Monday's announcement, over $200 million has been raised by 22 donors, which organizers said is the largest-ever philanthropic campaign in support of an Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Causes where the funds may be focused include: education, youth sports, mental health, arts and culture, community engagement, and "other priorities that capture the spirit of the Games," the committee said.

The goal is to invest in Utah and the people who live in the state, who will carry the Olympic spirit even after the 2034 Games have passed.

“As a native Utahn, I am proud of our state and have deep gratitude for these families and giving organizations,” said 2034 CEO and Vice Chair Brad Wilson. “In the true Utah way of service to others, they have stood up to support something that will have a positive impact across our state, but also to set an example for the world of the values for which our state stands.”