Park City gets new leadership amidst 2034 Olympic preparations 

PARK CITY, Utah — Leaders from Utah 2034, Park City and Summit County all came together Friday to start brainstorming in preparation for the Olympics, and there were several topics at the forefront.

According to Summit County Council member Canice Harte, safety concerns are another topic on everyone's minds.

“A critical area of our focus is transportation, and moving people around so we can get where we need to,” said Harte.

Utah 2034 CEO Brad Wilson said they would be meeting with cities across Utah to see how everyone can be involved.

“We will actually have a very robust security strategy that will involve federal, state, local officials and make sure that it's seamless and we're communicating and talking with each other. It's a very important fundamental part of hosting the Games,” said Wilson.

Park City residents, however, may already have started noticing some things.

“You've got the World Cup that's coming to Deer Valley next month. As we get closer to the games in '34 you'll see more of the International Federations and national governing bodies want to do more events here to get their athletes ready for the games in '34,” Wilson said.

Leaders are also working to have events happening in both Deer Valley and Park City to increase business and economic opportunities.

However, there will be a new sheriff in town, with Mayor Nann Worel stepping down as mayor come January.

“I’m looking forward to volunteering going forward. I currently have a seat on the steering committee as well as the vice chair of the host communities committee. Both of those assignments will pass to our new mayor, Ryan Dickey,” Worel said, “very bittersweet, I’m super excited Ryan is going to do a phenomenal job but I’m going to miss it.”

Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey said he ran on the excitement of the games and knows how critical his role will be.

“That's really what I have my eye on, is for my kids and their friends in that generation. What will the games feel like, and what's that experience going to be like to be in Park City during the games,” Dickey said.

While it will be big shoes to fill, Dickey said he is ready to take on the challenge.

“I got butterflies, but I don't think they're nerves. They're really more excitement,” Dickey said, "Mayor Worel isn't going anywhere, as I look at her off camera, insisting that she doesn't. We're very excited.”

The next listening tour stops will be the following:

