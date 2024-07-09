Utah leaders, legendary athletes to lead 2034 Olympics delegation in Paris

SALT LAKE CITY — A who's who of Utah public officials and legendary sports figures make up the delegation team that will officially present Salt Lake City's bid for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

Led by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and SLC-UT committee President & CEO Fraser Bullock, the 21-person group will travel to Paris in two weeks where the International Olympic Committee will select the host of 2034 Games.



Once in France, a smaller 7-member "presentation team" will showcase the Salt Lake City bid in front of the full IOC membership on July 24. Along with Cox and Bullock, other participants include Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Olympic downhill skiing champion Lindsey Vonn and Paralympian nordic skier Dani Aravich.

Other members of the overall delegation include former BYU star Jimmer Fredette, who will be participating in the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball, as well as Olympic champion speedskaters Erin Jackson and Derek Parra.

It is nearly a foregone conclusion that Salt Lake City will be awarded the Winter Games by overwhelming margin. In April, a group of IOC committee members toured local venues during a multi-day visit in which the Olympic Games executive director Chistophe Dubi said, "It feels like home."

The 30-minute presentation that will be shown to IOC membership was created by an Emmy-award winning production firm led by Scott Givens, who was managing director of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies when Salt Lake City first hosted the Games in 2002.

Presentation Team



Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Gene Sykes, President, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Fraser Bullock, President & CEO, SLC-UT 2034

Catherine Raney Norman, SLC-UT 2034 Board Chair, SLC-UT 2034

Lindsey Vonn, Olympic Champion, Park City

Dani Aravich, Paralympian, Salt Lake City

Elected Officials



Stuart Adams, President, Utah Senate

Mike Schultz, Speaker, Utah House of Representatives

Jenny Wilson, Mayor, Salt Lake County

Nann Worel, Mayor, Park City

Jon Hawkins, Utah House of Representatives

Olympic & Paralympic Athletes



Brittani Coury, Paralympic Medalist

Jimmer Fredette, Paris 2024 Olympian

Erin Jackson, Olympic Champion

Kaysha Love, Olympian & World Championship medalist

Derek Parra, Olympic Champion

Chris Waddell, Paralympic Champion

Youth Athletes

