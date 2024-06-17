Utah Olympian named USA Bobsled head coach

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — A three-time Olympian from Utah has been named the head coach of USA Bobsled, leading the team ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Chris Fogt, a graduate of American Fork High School and Utah Valley University, was named to the position Monday by the United States Bobsled/Skeleton Federation.

Fogt won a silver medal in the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi as part of the "Night Train" four-man bobsled team, and placed tenth in the two-man competition in the same Olympics. He also competed in the 2010 Vancouver Games and 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

“I am humbled and excited to assume the role as head coach. [Former coach Brian Shimer] has done an exceptional job leading the program and setting the team up for success at the 2026 Games and beyond,” said Fogt.

Before competing in bobsled, Fogt was a star track and field athlete for Utah Valley University, competing in multiple outdoor and indoor sprint races