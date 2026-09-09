U.S. and Mexico strike Colorado River deal

SALT LAKE CITY — While states have been unable to reach their own deal to manage the Colorado River, the United States and Mexico have signed an agreement for that portion of the river.

On Wednesday, the International Boundary and Water Commission for the U.S. and Mexico announced a formal agreement had been signed for 2027-2028 operating guidelines. The Colorado River system involves Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California. The river itself terminates in Mexico.

The agreement reflects the horrible hydrologic conditions in the Colorado River Basin. Where some states along the Colorado River are getting less water, so is Mexico. Water deliveries will be reduced by 250,000-acre feet a year and if conditions worsen, the two governments have agreed to "consult on potential additional reductions for both countries in 2028."

"Given scarcity conditions faced by the Colorado River, additional measures are needed to preserve the basin’s sustainability to benefit all users," said Adriana Reséndez, the Commissioner of the Mexican Section of the IBWC, in a statement.

If conditions improve at Lake Mead, Mexico will be consulted about increasing water deliveries to that nation. There will also be a pilot project between the governments to manage water salinity.

"The agreement advances collaborative, innovative and practical measures to manage challenging hydrologic conditions, including shared water use reductions, salinity management, continued evaluation of new water sources and desalination," the U.S. Department of Interior said in a statement Wednesday.

"Interior and Reclamation remain focused on collaboration, flexibility and continued work with the seven basin states, the 30 basin tribal nations, and Mexico to sustain the river for farms and ranches, communities, energy, and natural resources. We will continue to build on today’s progress."

The seven states along the Colorado River still haven't come to an agreement over how to manage the water supply for 40 million people in the American West. Conditions have worsened with Lake Powell and Lake Mead hitting historic lows. With no states-led deal, the Trump administration has intervened and issued its own guidance, which includes water cuts to California, Nevada and Arizona.

This article is published through the Colorado River Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative supported by the Janet Quinney Lawson Institute for Land, Water, and Air at Utah State University. See all of our stories about how Utahns are impacted by the Colorado River at greatsaltlakenews.org/coloradoriver