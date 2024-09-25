Cool School of the Week: Alta High School in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Alta High School in Sandy is an extraordinary place well deserving of the honor of being FOX 13's Cool School of the Week.

"One thing I think makes Alta a cool school is just the traditions here," said Alta High SBO President, Burke Staker.

The school is home to over 2,000 students with a lot of energy and heart — especially the students who make up the dance, drill, and cheer teams. If you've never seen them perform, do yourself a favor and click the video above.

"I love the school spirit and how everyone is really proud to be a hawk," said Cheer Captain Sadie Barker.

The school is also home to an award-winning band and Jazz ensemble that gets the opportunity to practice in a brand-new band hall that was part of the school's recent renovation. They can turn any room into smooth jazz radio on demand.

"We have so much support from our entire student body and everyone just kind of comes together and supports everyone," said Josh, the president of Alta Jazz.

Those driving by Alta High School get a view of one of the best-performing arts centers in the state, and the inside is just as exceptional. But what makes Alta's performing arts shine is the students.

"There's so many ways to get involved, we've got the theater department, we've got sports, art, film, photography, so many things," said a member of the Shakespeare Team.

Alta is also a cool school because they have a state and national award-winning Ballroom Dance Team — the only of its kind in the Canyons School District.

"We have an awesome ballroom team, we're really close and we have a lot of fun," said one team member.

There's so much more that makes Alta High special which is why they are Fox 13's Cool School of the Week.

