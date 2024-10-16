SALT LAKE CITY — The Madeleine Choir School is best known for the magical voices in its choir, but it also has an array of other things that make it Fox 13's Cool School of the Week.

"The Madeleine Choir School is such a cool school for so many reasons, first of all, I'd say our school community is absolutely amazing," said Mrs. Bertrand who is a teacher at the school. The community spirit was obvious as students lined up to do their prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and cheer ahead of going to class.

"MCS is a cool school because you can be yourself, you have room to grow, and you have friends and a welcoming community," said one student.

The school also now has a new gym where teams can practice, and the school can hold performances and other special events. On Wednesday morning the volleyball team was showing off their skills for the cameras.

"Being able to get our kids in here moving is such an awesome opportunity for them," said Coach Jesus Avila.

Inside the classroom, The Madeline Choir School offers a rigorous curriculum that helps students get ready for high school and beyond. "The classes are just very exceptional here, so it makes it very cool," said Lower School Principal Megan Randazzo.

"We have to handle a lot more subjects than most schools and that's what helps us in high school," said one student council member.

The Madeleine Choir School offers so many things, but it's impossible to forget its choir program. The school is home to 8 different choirs from 3rd to 8th grade. The students' voices are heavenly—click the video above to hear for yourself.

"We perform with Utah Opera and Utah Symphony," said one choir student.

"Every four years we get to go to Italy and sing for The Pope," said another student. "Two years we got to go to Italy and sing for The Pope in the Vatican."

It's obvious that the students at The Madeleine Choir School are the leaders of tomorrow and that's exactly the kind of students the school wants to create. "Our major goal here is to form good citizens, good character, we also hope to graduate students that have well-rounded academics and have seen the world, but the most important thing is service," said Upper School Principal Matthew Yost.

If you know a Cool School you can email nominations to News@Fox13Now.com.