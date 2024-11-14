Riverview Jr. High keeps rockin' through the decades

MURRAY, Utah — Our Cool School of the Week, Riverview Junior High, is the first junior high we've visited this school year. While the school was built in 1961 and may seem "old," students say it's part of the vintage charm.

"I think it's pretty cool because it's so old and still standing and all the faculty and staff is just really amazing," said one SBO member.

Inside the building, students get the opportunity to do hands-on learning in classes like ceramics — which is where imagination comes to life. One student made a monster, another a uni-kitty, and so much more.

"I think what makes Riverview a really cool school is that we give our kids the opportunity to do hands-on electives," said ceramics teacher Miss Brown.

Just a hallway away is the choir room, where students perform some of the most creative choir warm-ups you've ever seen, including softly hitting each other's backs like massages.

"The purpose of that warmup is to kind of help relieve tension so that we can sing a lot easier and that we can hit the higher and lower notes," explained one choir student.

The warmup worked because the students hit various notes during their performance.

Alongside choir, the school is also home to other arts programs like theater and orchestra. The theater class is preparing for their take on Hamlet next week while the orchestra is already in the Christmas spirit.

"I think the students are what make Riverview a cool school," said theater teacher Mrs. Moss. "They always show up and work hard."

One of the coolest things about Riverview is that 13 of their staff members are Riverview alumni!

"I feel like we're all a big family," said one teacher. "We're so invested in our students because we went to school with their parents or their grandparents, and parents helped raise us in our community."

