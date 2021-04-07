Grand County mask mandate remains through June 15

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Despite the end of Utah's statewide mask mandate on Saturday, Grand County says its mandate will remain in effect until mid-June.

READ: Utah COVID-19 cases, positivity rates rise as end of mask mandate looms

In a release sent out Wednesday, county officials reiterated that its mask mandate will continue through at least June 15.

The county could terminate the mandate before June 15 if officials find it is no longer needed, or if the following conditions are met:

14-day state case rate is 191 in 100,000 (currently stands at 129.4)

7-day state average COVID-19 ICU utilization is less than 15 percent (currently stands at 9.7 pecent)

Total of 1,633,000 prime doses of vaccine delivered (currently stands at 920,515)

WATCH: Salt Lake Co. to require masks in gov't buildings after mandate ends

Grand County is currently the only Utah county to announce its mask mandate will remain in place even after the state's mandate ends. Salt Lake County announced Wednesday it would not extend the mandate, although Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she is using emergency powers to continue the mandate in the city.