Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Grand County mask mandate remains through June 15

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Jacobson/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2011, file photo, a lunar eclipse is framed within Turret Arch at Arches National Park
Virus Outbreak Mask Mandates
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:27:55-04

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Despite the end of Utah's statewide mask mandate on Saturday, Grand County says its mandate will remain in effect until mid-June.

READ: Utah COVID-19 cases, positivity rates rise as end of mask mandate looms

In a release sent out Wednesday, county officials reiterated that its mask mandate will continue through at least June 15.

The county could terminate the mandate before June 15 if officials find it is no longer needed, or if the following conditions are met:

  • 14-day state case rate is 191 in 100,000 (currently stands at 129.4)
  • 7-day state average COVID-19 ICU utilization is less than 15 percent (currently stands at 9.7 pecent)
  • Total of 1,633,000 prime doses of vaccine delivered (currently stands at 920,515)

WATCH: Salt Lake Co. to require masks in gov't buildings after mandate ends

Grand County is currently the only Utah county to announce its mask mandate will remain in place even after the state's mandate ends. Salt Lake County announced Wednesday it would not extend the mandate, although Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she is using emergency powers to continue the mandate in the city.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707