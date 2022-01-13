Salt Lake County Council votes to keep mask mandate in place

SALT LAKE CITY — During a special session of the Salt Lake County Council, members voted Thursday against a motion to overturn the county's controversial mask mandate.

The final vote was 5-4 against overturning the mandate order put in place last week. No public comment was allowed during the session which was held with some members joining remotely.

As expected, two Republican council members, Chair Laurie Stringham and Aimee Winder-Newton, joined with Democratic colleagues in supporting the mandate.

In a prerecorded address to the council, Winder-Newton, who currently has COVID-19, explained her vote as one to help stop staffing shortages among healthcare workers and emergency responders.

"It's time that we join together and work to get through the next few hard weeks," Winder-Newton said. "I'm not a fan of government mandates, but we have to do something — anything — to slow down the spread."

The vote came after a contentious session Tuesday in which dozens of people showed up to share their anger over the mandate ordered by Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn.

On Wednesday, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson claimed certain state lawmakers were considering legislation to overturn the mandate in case the council refused to do so.