1 minor dead, another in custody after shooting during apparent family fight in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — One boy is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting in Duchesne County, which police say may have stemmed from a fight between family members.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the scene of a "family fight" with at least one gunshot fired.

Deputies arrived and found one juvenile male outside, and another juvenile male inside who was dead. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper body, officials said.

The sheriff's office said no other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The relationship between the two boys was not immediately provided.

Detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting. The juvenile suspect was taken into custody for questioning, then taken to a youth detention center in Vernal.

Officials said no names or further details are being released at this time because of the "sensitive nature of the incident," but they did confirm that the case is being investigated as a homicide.