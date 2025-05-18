17-year-old shot, killed in Kearns High School parking lot

KEARNS, Utah — A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday during an incident in the Kearns High School parking lot that police are investigating as a homicide.

Unified Police report the shooting occurred at 1:49 a.m., involving an 18-year-old man who was sitting in his car in the parking lot when another vehicle approached with four people inside.

When two of the people got out of the vehicle to approach the 18-year-old, the man retrieved a weapon from the glove box of his own car and fled.

As the man ran from his car, he fired his weapon at the two people who were allegedly pursuing him, striking and killing the unidentified 17-year-old.

After the shooting, the 18-year-old flagged down police officers who were responding to the scene to report what had happened.

As of Sunday, there are no arrests, but police are still investigating the incident as a homicide, and charges could still be filed.