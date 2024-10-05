18-year-old arrested as Salt Lake Police warn of dangers of illegal street racing

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are warning the public about illegal street racing after an 18-year-old was arrested late Friday.

Officers originally responded to reports or street racing in the area near 400 South and 5200 West. Multiple vehicles were allegedly racing near businesses and blocking off parking lot entrances.

Upon arrival, officers noticed two cars set up to race side-by-side, with one car in the correct lane, while the other was driving in the wrong lane.

After speeding from a standing start, the two cars sped passed multiple officers before the vehicles were stopped and two arrests were made, including the 18-year-old male.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, illegal street racing calls increased more than 54% last month compared to September 2023.

“Illegal street racing is incredibly dangerous, not just for those racing, but for everyone around,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “The risks of illegal street racing are simply too much. One wrong decision or move, or a mechanical failure, can lead to deadly outcomes. Those who participate in illegal street racing could face legal consequences, like losing your driver’s license, significant fines, and jail time.”