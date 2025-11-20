19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly Halloween West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting at a West Valley City Halloween party that killed two teenagers.

Yonis Muktar faces one charge of Conspiracy Murder and is being held without bail.

An altercation at the party at 2600 West Westshire Drive on Oct. 31 led to shots being fired at a vehicle leaving the area, with two teenagers inside being hit. As the vehicle was taking the teens to the hospital, it crashed in Murray.

Seventeen-year-old Javen Welcher was declared dead inside the vehicle, while a 17-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

Detectives said both teen victims had wounds consistent with gunshots.

In a social media video, Muktar is allegedly heard saying, "It takes me one word, one phone call just to get a guy killed," and calling out the 3100-block gang.

According to police, the video was posted at 1:10 a.m. on November 1, an hour after the shooting. During a later police interview, Muktar admitted to calling for help, knowing it would result in the death of two people.