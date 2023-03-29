2 people critically injured in Utah State Prison brawl

SALT LAKE CITY — A fight involving several inmates at the Utah State Prison sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday night.

Officials with the Utah Department of Corrections said the fight broke out in the "Bear One" housing facility. Six people were involved. It's not yet known whether they were all inmates or if any correction officers were involved in trying to break the fight up.

Two of the people involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of them was airlifted via helicopter. A UDC spokesperson described both individuals' injuries as critical.

The incident is under investigation and it's not yet known how the fight happened, but the department said it's possible that a homemade weapon was involved.

The "Bear" unit at the fairly new prison, which was completed just last year, houses members of the facility's male general population. The UDC website says these are men who "could qualify for work, programming and education opportunities."

