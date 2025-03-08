2 sentenced for trespassing, disturbing artifacts at Canyonlands National Park

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Colorado residents have been sentenced for trespassing and disturbing artifacts at a Canyonlands National Park historical site last year.

Roxanne Knight and Dusty Spencer were caught on camera in May entering a fenced-off area at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park and removing the artifacts from a cabinet.

Among the artifacts were an antique horse tack and cabinetry.

McKnight was sentenced to a one-year ban from federal public lands in Utah and one year of probation, while Spencer was sentenced to a two-year ban from public lands in Utah and two years’ probation.

In addition, both McKnight and Spencer, who pleaded guilty to possessing or disturbing cultural or archaeological resources, were ordered to pay fines totaling $1,500.