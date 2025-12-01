I-215 flyover ramp to I-80 closed Monday for crash cleanup

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a semi crash on the I-215 to westbound I-80 ramp Saturday, UDOT officials say they will be closing the ramp for additional cleanup.

The crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol, happened at 10:30 a.m. Saturday when a semi truck lost control, hitting both the metal and concrete barriers. No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UDOT officials say that starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday, they will be closing the ramp once again for a few hours for additional hazmat clean-up and repairs from Saturday's crash.

Airport travelers are advised to use alternate routes.