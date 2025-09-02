80-year-old charged in crash that killed 9-year-old in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Cedar Hills man is facing manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident involving death charges following a crash in April that killed a 9-year-old in Pleasant Grove. George Parker Hunter was indicted on August 29.

According to court documents, on April 29 at 3:50 p.m., 9-year-old Dalton Gibbs was riding his bike along 2600 North in Pleasant Grove.

Detectives say an 18-year-old driver was driving westbound on 2600 North when he noticed Gibbs starting to cross 900 West. The 18-year-old began making his right-hand turn when he allegedly heard screaming and looked in his rearview mirror to see Gibbs underneath a white Chevrolet truck.

The 18-year-old police say jumped out of his vehicle and waved at the truck driver, gesturing that there was something underneath his truck. However, the driver proceeded to drive along 2600 North, dragging the victim and his bicycle.

Another witness, police say, told them, "Underneath the truck was a boy stuck under the truck." That witness explained to the police that initially, the victim wasn't completely under the vehicle and was instead being pushed. However, as the driver continued, the witness stated that the victim was sucked up underneath the vehicle.

Investigators say that witnesses attempted to stop Hunter but were unsuccessful as he picked up speed to leave the scene.

Officials say the victim was dragged around 50 feet before he became dislodged. Hunter allegedly continued driving with the bicycle being trapped underneath his truck. Officers say parts of the bike were found along 2600 North from 900 West to almost 1140 West, where the bike was found.

When police found Hunter, they say he was at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds. He told police that at the intersection, he looked left along 2600 North and believed he had enough room to make his turn.

Hunter continued saying that he saw the brake lights of the vehicle in front of him and stopped. He told officers that he saw the bike underneath the vehicle in front of him, and he believed the driver was waving him to go through.

Court documents reveal one officer overheard Hunter telling someone, "I knew I hit a bicycle, but I didn't think there was a kid on it."

When Hunter was driving, he said he could hear a screeching noise and saw a bicycle in the rearview mirror. Hunter allegedly got out of the vehicle and put the bicycle on the curb.

The suspect told officers that he waited at the curb where he left the bike for 7 minutes before he decided, since he didn't hear sirens or see police, that he could continue driving. Investigators say, though, that surveillance footage in the area showed the defendant waiting less than a minute.