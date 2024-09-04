Arrest made in downtown Salt Lake City shooting that injured 2 people

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit are reporting that they have arrested a 31-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a downtown shooting that injured two people.

Police say that Jowil Charles is now in Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges that include felony discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Charles, according to police, was arrested near 4900 South State Street on Tuesday.

According to police, at 12:55 a.m. on August 10, officers were on an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots being fired south of their location. The officers were initially investigating a fight near 320 South State Street.

As officers approached where the shootings happened, they say they encountered several people running towards them and determined that the shooting happened near State Street and Exchange Place.

Two victims were located by police suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Court documents reveal that police say the male victim was shot 9 times while the female had been shot in the calf as a result of what investigators say was crossfire.

According to court documents, Charles showed no concern for the safety of others when he fired multiple rounds at the 30-year-old man and into a crowd of people.

Jowil Charles is currently charged with ten counts of Felony Discharge of Firearm with serious bodily injury and one charge of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state that when detectives were executing a search warrant of Charles' vehicle they found THC vape cartridges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.