Two more suspects identified in deadly West Valley City Halloween shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two more suspects are facing charges following indictments in connection with a shooting at a West Valley City Halloween party that killed two teenagers.

Yonis Muktar was previously arrested and faces one charge of conspiracy murder in the deaths of two 17-year-olds who attended the party. On Tuesday, FOX 13 News obtained indictments for two others, Nuur Abdikadier Aden, 22, and Justin Xavier Trujillo, 18, who are accused of being involved in the deadly shooting.

Both Aden and Trujillo, who remain at large, face two charges of murder and four charges of discharge of a firearm. Trujillo was 17 at the time of the shooting but will be tried as an adult, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

An altercation at the party at 2600 West Westshire Drive on Oct. 31 led to shots being fired at a vehicle leaving the area, with two teenagers inside being hit. As the vehicle was taking the teens to the hospital, it crashed in Murray.

Seventeen-year-old Javen Welcher was declared dead inside the vehicle, while a 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

'He died senselessly;' Family left grieving after teen's death at West Valley City Halloween party:

Detectives said both teen victims had wounds consistent with gunshots.

In a social media video, Muktar was allegedly heard saying, "It takes me one word, one phone call just to get a guy killed," and calling out the 3100-block gang. According to police, the video was posted at 1:10 a.m. on November 1, an hour after the shooting.

Officers said that during an interview with Muktar, he admitted to calling Aden to the area before the shooting. Muktar also admitted to seeing Trujillo holding a handgun and Aden with a smaller AR-15 rifle.

Detectives learned that Trujillo drives a white Hyundai Sonata, which matches one seen in surveillance video of the shooting. When detectives went to Trujillo's residence, they found the Sonata with a bullet hole in the rear driver's side door.

Muktar originally denied being involved in the shooting, but in a second interview, he admitted to calling for help and identified Aden and Trujillo.