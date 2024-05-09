Arson report leads to man barricaded inside Pleasant Grove home

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man has been booked on arson charges following an incident in which he set a truck on fire and then barricaded himself inside his home.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department was able to use video surveillance to identify the man after responding Thursday to a report of a vehicle on fire outside a home.

Photos shared by officials showed a burned out Ford F150 vehicle sitting in the front yard of the house.

When officers attempted to contact the man, he barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out. According to police, the man had allegedly been "acting erratically over the past few days" leading up to the incident.

After refusing to comply with orders from the Utah County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, gas was used, forcing the man to come outside where he was taken into custody.

"We are grateful that no one was harmed during this incident, and that it had a peaceful resolution. A big thanks to the Utah County SWAT team for their quick and professional response," the Pleasant Grove Police Department posted to social media.