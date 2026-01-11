Utahns join nationwide 'ICE Out for Good' across Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 1,000 anti-ICE protests have been organized nationwide this weekend following the shooting death of Renee Good at an anti-ICE rally in Minneapolis earlier this week, organizers said.

In Salt Lake City, two groups organized a downtown demonstration, while the Utah Eagle Forum hosted an event nearby at its convention site.

Protest organizers and participants described their rallies as a call to action. Sarah Buck, a protest organizer and leader for Salt Lake Indivisible, said she was “always so impressed that people show up.” said Buck.

She was happy with the turnout because people were given short notice. She said today’s event was to “shine a light on the lives that are being lost at the hands of ICE.”

The nationwide protests come after Renee Good’s death at an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis last week. Gayle Ruzicka, president of the Utah Eagle Forum, expressed sympathy for those affected. “Life is precious. And it breaks my heart that somebody has lost their life,” said Ruzicka.

Salt Lake Indivisible and the Utah Protective Caucus coordinated the Salt Lake rally.

Buck said she believes in taking action, “contacting our members of Congress. Using dollars to boycott businesses we disagree with and to support businesses that need support in these times.”

Protesters told Fox 13 News they’re upset.

“It’s basically almost like a military operation, and I don’t think it’s lawful,” said Mary Jenkins, a protester who attended Saturday’s event. Jenkins emphasized the importance of turnout, telling reporters, “But I think numbers matter. Just as long as you’re here, your number counts. This is kind of like a vote. And you’re voting with your feet, and this is what democracy looks like.”

Nearby at the Utah Eagle Forum convention, organizers stressed the value of civic engagement and peaceful action. Kim DelGrosso, vice president of operations for Eagle Forum, said, “There’s power in showing up.” The Eagle Forum, a network that advocates for traditional values—faith, family, and freedom—also highlighted concerns about immigration enforcement.

DelGrosso attributed part of the day’s vigilance to the security needs of the Eagle Forum event, saying, “Today we had to have security for our Eagle Forum event because of the spirit of contention.”

Gayle Ruzicka, speaking at the Eagle Forum convention, shared her beliefs in ICE as a government tool intended to protect the public. “I think ICE is necessary; they’re a government operation that’s there to protect us. And all people,” she said, describing the agents’ mission as part of maintaining safety and order.

“Our law enforcement in Salt Lake City is not cooperating with ICE, and they are helping to protect the public,” said Buck. DelGrosso echoed a commitment to safety while urging civility, saying, “We all need to sit back and understand that we’re Americans, be proud of that, and get on the same page in one way or another.”