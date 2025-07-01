Bluffdale man facing charges after allegedly striking bystander while shooting randomly

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale man is facing charges after police say he shot a gun randomly during a domestic violence incident which struck an innocent bystander. Louxious Leo Anderson, 24, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 10:35 p.m., police were called to the Rockpoint Apartments after a 27-year-old man was struck in the foot and leg by a stray projectile. Initially, police weren't able to determine where the projectile was fired from and by whom.

Officers were able to learn that a Anderson and his girlfriend were having a fight in their apartment which was located on the fourth floor of a different building in the apartment complex.

Anderson allegedly left the apartment and shortly after a gunshot rang out leaving a 9mm casing in the stairway of the apartment building. That shot struck the victim in the parking lot between the buildings.

When officers located Anderson leaving the apartment complex they say he was carrying a box of 9mm ammunition with several rounds missing from the box and was highly intoxicated. Following the execution of a search warrant, officers say they found a 9mm pistol that Anderson reportedly fired during the incident.

Louxious Leo Anderson faces charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury, and public intoxication. He is being held without bail.