Four people rescued from sinking sailboat on Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue had a busy day on Friday as they were called out to rescue four adults who were trapped on a sinking sailboat on Utah Lake.

According to the department, the four were out on the boat when it started to take on water and flipped. Everybody on board reportedly had life jackets on.

Crews worked to rescue the four from the boat and said no one was injured in the incident. State Parks officials have been contacted about removing the boat from the water.

What caused the boat to start taking on water is unclear. FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will update this article when we learn more.