Bodycam video shows suspect in custody after allegedly setting fires on mountainside

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Newly released body camera footage shows the moments when a man accused of setting small fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon was brought down from the mountain via helicopter and transferred into police custody.

On April 14, 34-year-old Garrett Jay Boyd was allegedly seen starting fires in steep, difficult terrain in the Mount Olympus Wilderness Area. Salt Lake County Sheriff's deputies were eventually able to reach him with the help of a helicopter, which then also transported Boyd down from the mountain.

Bodycam videos show Boyd being escorted out of the helicopter, where he was handcuffed and in some form of body restraint.

Officers and paramedics attended to him after he landed, giving him water and a nutrient bar before taking him to jail.

Suspect caught after intentionally setting fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon

According to court documents, Boyd admitted to having smoked methamphetamine the night before and drank alcohol the morning of the incident. He told police that his "ancestors" and "spirits" advised him to go to the canyon and up the mountain.

"Once on the mountain, Boyd [said] the land is sacred and he was going to burn wood. He intentionally started three fires with no means to extinguish the fires," the police report said.

Boyd has been charged with 2nd-degree felony arson, along with a misdemeanor of failure to stop at police command.