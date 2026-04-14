Suspect caught after intentionally setting fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Police have caught a person who they say intentionally started fires in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said witnesses reported a male suspect setting "small fires" in the Mount Olympus Wilderness Area around 2:30 p.m.

Rivera said a helicopter with the National Guard happened to be nearby and responded, keeping a visual on the suspect from the air until the Utah Department of Public Safety's chopper arrived.

The suspect was in an area of rough terrain and difficult to reach on foot, Rivera said, but deputies caught up to him Tuesday evening and took him into custody.

Unified Fire Authority and U.S. Forest Service assisted with the search.

Rivera added that, luckily, none of the fires spread, and they all seemed to go out on their own.

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