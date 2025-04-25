Watch Now
Bomb squad responds to Provo mall after 'pipe bombs' found in suspect's vehicle

PROVO, Utah — Multiple devices that appeared to be pipe bombs were safely removed from a vehicle parked at the Provo Towne Centre Mall after a suspect was seen holding a gun.

The Provo Police Department responded to the mall at 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man "brandishing what appeared to be a gun," according to a release.

When officers located the man sitting inside his vehicle in the mall parking lot, they spotted what looked to be improvised explosive devices, prompting the bomb squad to be dispatched to the scene.

Four of the devices that looked to be pipe bombs were removed and disposed of, while an investigation of the man's vehicle also found a handgun and ammunition. It's not known if the devices were officially declared to be pipe bombs.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The unidentified suspect is currently in the custody of the Provo Police Department and is being interviewed by detectives while an investigation continues.

