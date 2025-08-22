Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Magna auto-pedestrian crash kills one man, investigation underway

Magna auto-pedestrian crash kills one man, investigation underway
Posted

MAGNA, Utah — One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Magna late Thursday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to Magna police, the crash happened near the intersection of 8400 West and 2910 South just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the road. Life-saving measures were taken, but ultimately unsuccessful.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle involved did stay at the scene and is cooperating. An investigation is underway.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere