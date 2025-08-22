Magna auto-pedestrian crash kills one man, investigation underway

MAGNA, Utah — One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Magna late Thursday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to Magna police, the crash happened near the intersection of 8400 West and 2910 South just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the road. Life-saving measures were taken, but ultimately unsuccessful.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle involved did stay at the scene and is cooperating. An investigation is underway.